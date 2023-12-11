Garden Stage Limited (GSIW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) has decreased by -13.94 when compared to last closing price of 8.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) Right Now?

The public float for GSIW is 3.75M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On December 11, 2023, GSIW’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

GSIW’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.12% for GSIW’s stock, with a -11.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSIW Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.64% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIW fell by -26.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Garden Stage Limited saw -26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Garden Stage Limited (GSIW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.