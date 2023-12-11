Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.79 in comparison to its previous close of 2.76, however, the company has experienced a 9.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Catherine Chen – Head of Investor Relations Larry Chen – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Shannon Shen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Yiwen Zhang – China Renaissance Operator Hello and welcome to Gaotu Techedu Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) is 29.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is -0.34.

The public float for GOTU is 152.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On December 11, 2023, GOTU’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stock saw an increase of 9.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly increase of 15.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.77% for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.42% for GOTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.29% for the last 200 days.

GOTU Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +23.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.