fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 3.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Radio and television broadcast companies, TEGNA (TGNA), fuboTV (FUBO) and AMC Networks, benefit from higher content consumption and steady digital viewing despite intense competition for ad revenues.

Is It Worth Investing in fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FUBO is also noteworthy at 2.43.

The average price estimated by analysts for FUBO is $3.65, which is $0.37 above than the current price. The public float for FUBO is 281.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.67% of that float. The average trading volume of FUBO on December 11, 2023 was 12.35M shares.

FUBO’s Market Performance

FUBO stock saw an increase of -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.69% and a quarterly increase of 32.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for fuboTV Inc (FUBO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for FUBO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 51.66% for the last 200 days.

FUBO Trading at 19.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, fuboTV Inc saw 88.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Horihuela Alberto, who sale 36,827 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, Horihuela Alberto now owns 1,423,891 shares of fuboTV Inc, valued at $117,515 using the latest closing price.

Janedis John, the Chief Financial Officer of fuboTV Inc, sale 34,855 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Janedis John is holding 18,000 shares at $109,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Equity return is now at value -77.87, with -25.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.