Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.67 in relation to previous closing price of 3.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-08 that (Kitco News) – Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) today announced record Q3 2023 gold and gold equivalent production from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America, as well as record financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) by analysts is $4.28, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for FSM is 301.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of FSM was 3.88M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stock saw an increase of -9.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.81% and a quarterly increase of 30.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for FSM’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FSM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4.25 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSM Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at -18.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.43. Equity return is now at value -8.18, with -5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.