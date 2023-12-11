Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has jumped by 1.64 compared to previous close of 51.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-09 that Some stocks outpace the market and reward investors who hold onto their shares for many years. While these types of stocks tend to fall the hardest during corrections, they also roar back with incredible might when the economy starts rolling again.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 35.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) is $56.48, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 637.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On December 11, 2023, FTNT’s average trading volume was 6.76M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen a -0.63% decrease in the past week, with a 3.82% rise in the past month, and a -19.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for FTNT’s stock, with a -17.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.07. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from NEUKOM WILLIAM H., who purchase 664 shares at the price of $52.62 back on Dec 06. After this action, NEUKOM WILLIAM H. now owns 293,041 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $34,943 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc, sale 24,710 shares at $53.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,586 shares at $1,318,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.