Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) Stock Showcases 35.55% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) has seen a 25.39% increase in the past week, with a 61.78% gain in the past month, and a -25.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.64% for FHTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.55% for FHTX’s stock, with a -9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FHTX is 2.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) is $14.25, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for FHTX is 17.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On December 11, 2023, FHTX’s average trading volume was 94.95K shares.

FHTX) stock’s latest price update

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX)’s stock price has soared by 14.43 in relation to previous closing price of 4.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that new clinical and pre-clinical data for its BRG1/BRM inhibitor FHD-286, pre-clinical data for its selective EP300 program, and pre-clinical data for its BRD9 degrader FHD-609, will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference. The conference will be held October 11–15, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FHTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FHTX Trading at 45.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +66.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHTX rose by +25.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc saw -11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHTX starting from Agresta Samuel, who sale 311,297 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, Agresta Samuel now owns 0 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,568,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-609.20 for the present operating margin

+58.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc stands at -566.27. The total capital return value is set at -113.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.33. Equity return is now at value -470.38, with -27.62 for asset returns.

Based on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX), the company’s capital structure generated 45,988.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.78. Total debt to assets is 12.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40,658.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.