Firstenergy Corp. (FE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Firstenergy Corp. (FE) by analysts is $39.14, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for FE is 573.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of FE was 3.74M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

FE) stock’s latest price update

Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 37.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Irene Prezelj – Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Brian Tierney – President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Taylor – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan Nick Campanella – Barclays David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley Angie Storozynski – Seaport Global Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan Anthony Crowdell – Mizuho Securities Gregg Orrill – UBS Steve Fleishman – Wolfe Research Operator Greetings and welcome to the FirstEnergy Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

FE’s Market Performance

FE’s stock has fallen by -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.89% and a quarterly rise of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Firstenergy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for FE’s stock, with a -1.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $37 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FE Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FE fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.03. In addition, Firstenergy Corp. saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FE starting from Walker Christine, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $37.58 back on Nov 27. After this action, Walker Christine now owns 36,959 shares of Firstenergy Corp., valued at $469,781 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+24.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Firstenergy Corp. stands at +3.26. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.29. Equity return is now at value 5.13, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Firstenergy Corp. (FE), the company’s capital structure generated 215.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.35. Total debt to assets is 47.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Firstenergy Corp. (FE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.