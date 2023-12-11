First Solar Inc (FSLR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has jumped by 0.83 compared to previous close of 144.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Countries around the globe are trying to take the necessary steps to make our world a cleaner, and greener place. Leaders are talking about the impact of climate change.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FSLR is $234.58, which is $89.2 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 100.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume for FSLR on December 11, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stock saw an increase of -9.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.48% and a quarterly increase of -18.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for First Solar Inc (FSLR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for FSLR’s stock, with a -20.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $237 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.19. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from ANTOUN GEORGES, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $158.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, ANTOUN GEORGES now owns 44,441 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $379,200 using the latest closing price.

Verma Kuntal Kumar, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 1,621 shares at $144.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Verma Kuntal Kumar is holding 1,621 shares at $233,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 7.81, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.