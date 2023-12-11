Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) Stock

In the past week, TEVA stock has gone up by 1.13%, with a monthly gain of 7.32% and a quarterly plunge of -2.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for TEVA’s stock, with a 10.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TEVA is $10.88, which is $1.06 above the current price. The public float for TEVA is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEVA on December 11, 2023 was 8.76M shares.

TEVA) stock’s latest price update

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.50 in comparison to its previous close of 9.97, however, the company has experienced a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that I am upgrading Teva Pharmaceutical to “Buy” for 2024, buoyed by opioid litigation resolution and promising drugs like TEV’574. Strong Q3 2023 performance, marked by revenue growth in Austedo, Ajovy, and Uzedy, and increased R&D investment. TEV’574, in collaboration with Sanofi, shows significant promise in inflammatory bowel disease treatment, enhancing TEVA’s pipeline.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEVA Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Kalif Eliyahu Sharon, who sale 35,125 shares at the price of $9.73 back on Aug 07. After this action, Kalif Eliyahu Sharon now owns 99,162 shares of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, valued at $341,889 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Amir, the Chief Accounting Officer of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, sale 1,981 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Weiss Amir is holding 42,442 shares at $19,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -28.17, with -5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.