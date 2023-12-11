Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) Stock

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a 2.61% increase in the past week, with a -1.25% drop in the past month, and a -15.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for GRAB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRAB is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GRAB is $4.69, which is $1.54 above than the current price. The public float for GRAB is 1.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on December 11, 2023 was 19.29M shares.

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has surged by 1.29 when compared to previous closing price of 3.11, but the company has seen a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Grab finally hits its positive EBITDA milestone. Next up is positive free cash flow. Further top and bottom-line growth should re-rate the stock over time.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-92.95 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -13.02, with -9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.