Evaluating the Impact of -7.90 Increase on Agenus Inc’s (AGEN) Stock

The stock of Agenus Inc (AGEN) has seen a -4.63% decrease in the past week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month, and a -38.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for AGEN’s stock, with a -45.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agenus Inc (AGEN) by analysts is $6.50, which is $5.75 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 363.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.48% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AGEN was 6.73M shares.

AGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has decreased by -7.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that AGEN has chosen to focus its efforts on botensilimab and balstilimab, postponing its other clinical and preclinical programs. A 25% workforce reduction and focus on its most promising pipeline members will help to save ~$40M in costs through the end of 2023. An update on the botensilimab/balstilimab program is expected on October 22, which provides a near-term catalyst for the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGEN Trading at -12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7260. In addition, Agenus Inc saw -68.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from WIINBERG ULF, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 15. After this action, WIINBERG ULF now owns 124,063 shares of Agenus Inc, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc, purchase 429 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,772,863 shares at $472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value -1998.16, with -70.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.