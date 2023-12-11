Evaluating the Impact of 0.56 Increase on Phillips 66’s (PSX) Stock

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) has gone down by -3.38% for the week, with a 12.08% rise in the past month and a 2.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for PSX’s stock, with a 17.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is 7.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSX is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Phillips 66 (PSX) is $133.09, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 438.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On December 11, 2023, PSX’s average trading volume was 3.15M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 124.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Three energy stocks, Marathon (MPC), EOG Resources (EOG) and Phillips 66 (PSX), are well-poised to gain, though the oil pricing scenario, since the onset of the pandemic, looks extremely volatile.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.42. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Mitchell Kevin J, who sale 31,700 shares at the price of $130.21 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mitchell Kevin J now owns 103,351 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $4,127,784 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Timothy D., the Executive Vice President of Phillips 66, sale 12,970 shares at $124.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Roberts Timothy D. is holding 80,009 shares at $1,613,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 9.84 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phillips 66 (PSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.