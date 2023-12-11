EQT Corp (EQT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 36.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that EQT’s common stock price is currently low, making it a potential buying opportunity. Predicted warm winter and high natural gas storage levels are causing investors to sell, but great investors buy during a time like this. Natural gas storage levels are actually low when compared to the growing demand levels rather than absolute amounts.

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Right Now?

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQT is $48.04, which is $10.91 above the current market price. The public float for EQT is 384.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume for EQT on December 11, 2023 was 5.09M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT’s stock has seen a -7.73% decrease for the week, with a -6.92% drop in the past month and a -12.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for EQT Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.30% for EQT’s stock, with a -2.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $30 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQT Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.51. In addition, EQT Corp saw 9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from VANLOH S WIL JR, who sale 20,000,000 shares at the price of $41.40 back on Sep 14. After this action, VANLOH S WIL JR now owns 23,946,108 shares of EQT Corp, valued at $828,000,000 using the latest closing price.

James Todd, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of EQT Corp, sale 31,170 shares at $38.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that James Todd is holding 39,392 shares at $1,201,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.78 for the present operating margin

+66.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corp stands at +14.59. The total capital return value is set at 47.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.39. Equity return is now at value 24.73, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corp (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQT Corp (EQT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.