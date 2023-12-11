Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 26.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Countries around the globe are trying to take the necessary steps to make our world a cleaner, and greener place. Leaders are talking about the impact of climate change.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPD is $31.77, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for EPD on December 11, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stock saw an increase of -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly increase of -2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.12% for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for EPD’s stock, with a -0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.45. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $25.96 back on Nov 09. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 137,423 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $259,639 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William C, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 50,000 shares at $26.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Montgomery William C is holding 114,758 shares at $1,330,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.