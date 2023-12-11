Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is $28.67, which is $16.5 above the current market price. The public float for ENVX is 135.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENVX on December 11, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

ENVX stock's latest price update

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.51relation to previous closing price of 11.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that Enovix beat revenue and earnings expectations for Q3 2023. The company’s making progress on developing its new produciton facility.

ENVX’s Market Performance

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has experienced a -2.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.65% rise in the past month, and a -17.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for ENVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.56% for ENVX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENVX Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +18.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from Talluri Rajendra K, who purchase 1,434 shares at the price of $13.94 back on Aug 24. After this action, Talluri Rajendra K now owns 2,018,901 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $19,990 using the latest closing price.

ATKINS BETSY S, the Director of Enovix Corporation, sale 36,000 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ATKINS BETSY S is holding 159,369 shares at $585,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2048.66 for the present operating margin

-274.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovix Corporation stands at -832.34. The total capital return value is set at -36.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.75. Equity return is now at value -54.12, with -33.47 for asset returns.

Based on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,222.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.