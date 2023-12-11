Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ELIQ stock has gone down by -22.80%, with a monthly decline of -46.99% and a quarterly plunge of -85.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.39% for Electriq Power Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.12% for ELIQ stock, with a simple moving average of -94.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) is 75.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELIQ is -0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELIQ is 8.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On December 11, 2023, ELIQ’s average trading volume was 140.76K shares.

ELIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) has plunged by -16.18 when compared to previous closing price of 0.43, but the company has seen a -22.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (“Electriq”) (NYSE:ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, announces that Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer of Electriq Power, will participate in the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held on December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Investors that would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. M.

ELIQ Trading at -61.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.01%, as shares sank -41.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -22.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5335. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc saw -96.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.