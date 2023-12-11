EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I (EFHT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EFHT is 3.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EFHT on December 11, 2023 was 50.01K shares.

EFHT) stock’s latest price update

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: EFHT)’s stock price has gone rise by 26.74 in comparison to its previous close of 7.18, however, the company has experienced a -15.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EFHT’s Market Performance

EFHT’s stock has fallen by -15.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.39% and a quarterly drop of -11.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 49.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.88% for EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.44% for EFHT’s stock, with a -11.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EFHT Trading at -13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.21%, as shares sank -14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFHT fell by -15.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFHT

The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 0.08, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I (EFHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I (EFHT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.