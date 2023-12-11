Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen a 1.20% increase in the past week, with a 4.44% gain in the past month, and a -7.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for EW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for EW’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is above average at 29.58x. The 36-month beta value for EW is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EW is $78.23, which is $9.05 above than the current price. The public float for EW is 597.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of EW on December 11, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has plunge by 1.35relation to previous closing price of 68.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-07 that Edwards Lifesciences said on Thursday it would spin off its critical care unit at the end of 2024 to concentrate on its larger heart devices business.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $57 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.39. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corp saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Chopra Daveen, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Chopra Daveen now owns 23,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, valued at $245,006 using the latest closing price.

Wood Larry L, the Global President TAVR & Surg of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sale 8,660 shares at $65.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Wood Larry L is holding 213,794 shares at $565,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 22.23, with 15.89 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.