DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has increased by 1.38 when compared to last closing price of 35.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is $40.33, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 444.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On December 11, 2023, DKNG’s average trading volume was 12.48M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has seen a -7.95% decrease for the week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month and a 12.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.84% for DKNG’s stock, with a 33.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $46 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.39. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 215.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Liberman Paul, who sale 247,426 shares at the price of $35.60 back on Dec 06. After this action, Liberman Paul now owns 694,192 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $8,809,405 using the latest closing price.

Liberman Paul, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 246,808 shares at $36.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Liberman Paul is holding 441,618 shares at $8,990,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -24.84 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.