Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 47.24. However, the company has seen a 1.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Dominion’s (D) new battery storage system becomes operational. The company continues to add more clean energy to the grid while enhancing its service reliability.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) is 24.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for D is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dominion Energy Inc (D) is $48.42, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for D is 835.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On December 11, 2023, D’s average trading volume was 6.33M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D’s stock has seen a 1.76% increase for the week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month and a 0.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Dominion Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for D’s stock, with a -5.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.52. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw -22.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $45.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 88,126 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $284,453 using the latest closing price.

STORY SUSAN N, the Director of Dominion Energy Inc, purchase 54 shares at $53.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that STORY SUSAN N is holding 22,162 shares at $2,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dominion Energy Inc (D) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.