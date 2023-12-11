DermTech Inc (DMTK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Steve Kunszabo – Head, Investor Relations Bret Christensen – President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sun – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to DermTech’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DermTech Inc (DMTK) is $3.60, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for DMTK is 30.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DMTK on December 11, 2023 was 258.19K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

The stock of DermTech Inc (DMTK) has seen a -5.16% decrease in the past week, with a -8.70% drop in the past month, and a -30.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.99% for DMTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for DMTK’s stock, with a -42.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5185. In addition, DermTech Inc saw -16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 436 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Sep 11. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 282,925 shares of DermTech Inc, valued at $824 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc, sale 322 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 200,396 shares at $609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -96.49, with -66.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DermTech Inc (DMTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.