Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) Stock: A 4.31% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a 2.78% increase in the past week, with a 22.52% gain in the past month, and a 26.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for DNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for DNN’s stock, with a 39.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DNN is 870.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on December 11, 2023 was 10.18M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that In an era defined by climate consciousness, the spotlight intensifies on the nuclear energy stocks as key players in our energy future. The U.S. ambitiously targets 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 and has a global commitment to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

DNN Trading at 12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7875. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 60.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 10.52, with 8.94 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 210.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.