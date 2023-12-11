Cybin Inc (CYBN) Stock Sees a-3.14 Decrease

In the past week, CYBN stock has gone down by -10.35%, with a monthly decline of -20.66% and a quarterly surge of 21.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.07% for Cybin Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.65% for CYBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cybin Inc (CYBN) is $5.13, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for CYBN is 301.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On December 11, 2023, CYBN’s average trading volume was 5.42M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that its abstract describing a comprehensive structure-activity relationship study of a series of novel serotonergic phenethylamines has been selected for presentation at the Neuropsychiatric Drug Development Summit taking pla.

CYBN Trading at -22.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4528. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 34.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -91.42, with -81.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cybin Inc (CYBN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.