Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has gone down by -2.11% for the week, with a 20.06% rise in the past month and a 17.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for CCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.70% for CCI’s stock, with a 4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) is above average at 32.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crown Castle Inc (CCI) is $109.67, which is -$6.4 below the current market price. The public float for CCI is 431.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCI on December 11, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has dropped by -1.33 compared to previous close of 117.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that Bill Ackman just predicted rate cuts in Q1 of 2024. He profited from the surge in rates, but he has now repositioned his portfolio to profit from the coming drop. We think that this is especially bullish for REITs. Here is why.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $115 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at 18.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.79. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw -14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $118.00 back on May 02. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 15,416 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $117,996 using the latest closing price.

Nichol Laura B, the EVP – Business Support of Crown Castle Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Nichol Laura B is holding 16,782 shares at $604,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 21.62, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.