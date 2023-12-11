Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) by analysts is $7.83, which is $5.91 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 36.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CRVS was 197.40K shares.

CRVS) stock’s latest price update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS)’s stock price has plunge by 14.29relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Here is how Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) and Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CRVS’s Market Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) has seen a 19.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.00% gain in the past month and a 3.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for CRVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.83% for CRVS’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRVS Trading at 36.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5260. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 125.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton, the of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

The total capital return value is set at -40.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.54. Equity return is now at value -55.41, with -45.65 for asset returns.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.43. Total debt to assets is 3.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.