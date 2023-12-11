Corteva Inc (CTVA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corteva Inc (CTVA) is $58.53, which is $13.38 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 703.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTVA on December 11, 2023 was 3.89M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.46 in relation to its previous close of 44.50. However, the company has experienced a -2.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Google “precision agriculture,” and you get more than 9.3 million results. It’s become a big part of the story around agriculture stocks and the use of technology.

CTVA’s Market Performance

Corteva Inc (CTVA) has seen a -2.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.14% decline in the past month and a -9.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $52 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTVA Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.67. In addition, Corteva Inc saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Eathington Samuel R, who purchase 1,094 shares at the price of $46.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Eathington Samuel R now owns 41,066 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $50,401 using the latest closing price.

GLENN TIMOTHY P, the EVP, Seed Business Unit of Corteva Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $45.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that GLENN TIMOTHY P is holding 163,121 shares at $183,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.47, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.