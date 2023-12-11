Copart, Inc. (CPRT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPRT is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPRT is $53.01, which is $5.62 above the current price. The public float for CPRT is 870.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRT on December 11, 2023 was 4.18M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 47.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-06 that As Wall Street weighs whether markets can sustain November’s rally, investors are spotting opportunities. eToro Global Markets Strategist Ben Laidler joined Yahoo Finance Live to analyze high-growth “ten-bagger” stocks, which he calls “the holy grail for any investor.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a -5.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.65% rise in the past month, and a 5.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for CPRT’s stock, with a 10.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $51 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.59. In addition, Copart, Inc. saw 55.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from JOHNSON WILLIS J, who sale 100,765 shares at the price of $49.83 back on Dec 01. After this action, JOHNSON WILLIS J now owns 50,681,963 shares of Copart, Inc., valued at $5,021,120 using the latest closing price.

FISHER STEPHEN, the Director of Copart, Inc., sale 160,000 shares at $45.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that FISHER STEPHEN is holding 0 shares at $7,310,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.42 for the present operating margin

+44.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart, Inc. stands at +31.99. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.90. Equity return is now at value 23.52, with 20.49 for asset returns.

Based on Copart, Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.