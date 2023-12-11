Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) has decreased by -29.68 when compared to last closing price of 12.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -28.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Maria Ceriello – IR Ken Peterman – Chairman, President and CEO Maria Hedden – COO Mike Bondi – CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Burns – Sidoti Mike Crawford – B. Riley Securities George Notter – Jefferies Operator Welcome to Comtech’s Fiscal Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is $16.50, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for CMTL is 26.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMTL on December 11, 2023 was 198.06K shares.

CMTL’s Market Performance

The stock of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has seen a -28.01% decrease in the past week, with a -28.48% drop in the past month, and a -1.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for CMTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.66% for CMTL stock, with a simple moving average of -18.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMTL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMTL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CMTL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7.50 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMTL Trading at -20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTL fell by -28.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. saw -27.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMTL starting from Carpenter Wendi B., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Jun 26. After this action, Carpenter Wendi B. now owns 4,506 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., valued at $9,600 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Mark R., the Director of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Quinlan Mark R. is holding 347,639 shares at $888,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.96 for the present operating margin

+29.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at -4.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.73 for asset returns.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.07. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.