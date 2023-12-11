Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CMCSA stock has gone down by -0.26%, with a monthly gain of 1.40% and a quarterly plunge of -6.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Comcast Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for CMCSA’s stock, with a 1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Right Now?

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comcast Corp (CMCSA) is $49.70, which is $7.6 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 3.98B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMCSA on December 11, 2023 was 18.75M shares.

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 42.17. However, the company has seen a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that Dividend growth companies can act like the engine of your investment portfolio, ensuring that you raise your annual dividend income at an attractive growth rate. In today’s article, I will introduce you to 10 dividend growth companies that are worth consider investing in during this month of December for various reasons. The selected picks have not only shown strong dividend growth rates, they also stand out for their attractive Valuation, significant competitive advantages, positive growth outlooks, and their financial health.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $49 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMCSA Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.18. In addition, Comcast Corp saw 20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from Armstrong Jason, who sale 41,663 shares at the price of $42.63 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armstrong Jason now owns 14,458 shares of Comcast Corp, valued at $1,776,016 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS BRIAN L, the Chairman of Board & CEO of Comcast Corp, sale 616,143 shares at $41.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that ROBERTS BRIAN L is holding 16,909,517 shares at $25,827,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corp stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corp (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.