Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) is 40.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CL is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) is $82.12, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 822.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On December 11, 2023, CL’s average trading volume was 4.43M shares.

CL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) has decreased by -0.58 when compared to last closing price of 77.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL ) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 5, 2023 11:45 AM ET Company Participants Stan Sutula – CFO Panos Tsourapas – Group President, Europe and Developing Markets Conference Call Participants Dara Mohsenian – Analyst Dara Mohsenian Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I’m Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley’s Household Products and Beverage Analyst.

CL’s Market Performance

CL’s stock has fallen by -1.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.57% and a quarterly rise of 4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for Colgate-Palmolive Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for CL’s stock, with a 2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $87 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.05. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Co. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Daniels Jennifer, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $79.01 back on Nov 30. After this action, Daniels Jennifer now owns 58,193 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co., valued at $300,219 using the latest closing price.

Tsourapas Panagiotis, the Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts of Colgate-Palmolive Co., sale 15,000 shares at $77.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Tsourapas Panagiotis is holding 12,371 shares at $1,167,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 517.78, with 9.82 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.