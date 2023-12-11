Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock Experiences 2.66% Monthly Change

In the past week, KO stock has gone down by -0.05%, with a monthly gain of 2.66% and a quarterly plunge of -0.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.98% for Coca-Cola Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for KO’s stock, with a -1.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is above average at 23.63x. The 36-month beta value for KO is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KO is $64.40, which is $5.79 above than the current price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of KO on December 11, 2023 was 15.42M shares.

KO) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 58.74, however, the company has experienced a -0.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that Dividend growth companies can act like the engine of your investment portfolio, ensuring that you raise your annual dividend income at an attractive growth rate. In today’s article, I will introduce you to 10 dividend growth companies that are worth consider investing in during this month of December for various reasons. The selected picks have not only shown strong dividend growth rates, they also stand out for their attractive Valuation, significant competitive advantages, positive growth outlooks, and their financial health.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $64 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KO Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.02. In addition, Coca-Cola Co saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Braun Henrique, who sale 52,696 shares at the price of $56.97 back on Nov 17. After this action, Braun Henrique now owns 26,272 shares of Coca-Cola Co, valued at $3,002,107 using the latest closing price.

Quincey James, the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Co, sale 92,028 shares at $57.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Quincey James is holding 442,546 shares at $5,258,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Co stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 43.85, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Co (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.