CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) by analysts is $15.60, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for CNHI is 908.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CNHI was 10.91M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has surged by 1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 10.92, but the company has seen a -0.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Agriculture stocks have been experiencing a downturn due to declining crop prices and high costs associated with interest rates. This may offer an opportunity to get into some undervalued agriculture stocks looking to gain from precision agriculture.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has experienced a -0.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.39% rise in the past month, and a -17.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.33% for CNHI stock, with a simple moving average of -17.36% for the last 200 days.

CNHI Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, CNH Industrial NV saw -30.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial NV stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 32.74, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial NV (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.