Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMND is -1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 0.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On December 11, 2023, CMND’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has plunge by -12.23relation to previous closing price of 3.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-06 that Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is on the move this week after favourable stock market news. The company dedicates its resources to discovering a cure for cocaine addiction.

CMND’s Market Performance

Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has seen a -20.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.87% decline in the past month and a -72.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.44% for CMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.18% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -84.76% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at -22.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.81%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -20.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -96.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.