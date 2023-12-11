Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)’s stock price has plunge by 0.80relation to previous closing price of 48.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Citigroup’s (C) markets division is negotiating a structure to acquire a minority stake in LuminArx gradually.

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for C is $53.44, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.91B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume for C on December 11, 2023 was 17.84M shares.

C’s Market Performance

The stock of Citigroup Inc (C) has seen a 3.51% increase in the past week, with a 16.91% rise in the past month, and a 20.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for C. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.97% for C stock, with a simple moving average of 8.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $43 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +17.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.65. In addition, Citigroup Inc saw 8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from MORTON ANDREW JOHN, who sale 28,096 shares at the price of $40.66 back on Oct 18. After this action, MORTON ANDREW JOHN now owns 410,060 shares of Citigroup Inc, valued at $1,142,397 using the latest closing price.

Turek Zdenek, the Chief Risk Officer of Citigroup Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $49.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Turek Zdenek is holding 155,979 shares at $598,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc stands at +14.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.59, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc (C), the company’s capital structure generated 260.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc (C) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.