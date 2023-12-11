Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has increased by 0.25 when compared to last closing price of 48.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that This is the best time of the year to find quality firms sold because they have disappointed some investors. Or they are sold for tax reasons. Or they are sold because hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, etc., do not want to get egg on their face — or lose their cushy jobs!

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is above average at 14.61x. The 36-month beta value for CSCO is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSCO is $52.46, which is $4.08 above than the current price. The public float for CSCO is 4.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on December 11, 2023 was 18.42M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stock saw a decrease of -0.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for CSCO’s stock, with a -5.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $50 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.03. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from GARRETT MARK, who sale 899 shares at the price of $47.88 back on Nov 28. After this action, GARRETT MARK now owns 0 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $43,044 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Charles, the Chair and CEO of Cisco Systems, Inc., sale 231,768 shares at $47.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Robbins Charles is holding 807,978 shares at $11,114,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.13. The total capital return value is set at 29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.07. Equity return is now at value 31.78, with 14.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.50. Total debt to assets is 9.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.