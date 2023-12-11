Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 41.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 58.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-12-07 that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) shares jumped more than 11% Thursday after AbbVie (ABBV) agreed to acquire the neuroscience drugmaker for about $8.7 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) is $38.00, which is -$3.22 below the current market price. The public float for CERE is 84.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CERE on December 11, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

CERE stock saw an increase of 58.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 68.45% and a quarterly increase of 71.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 51.88% for CERE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 54.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CERE Trading at 67.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +72.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +58.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.00. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 30.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from Akamine Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.37 back on Dec 07. After this action, Akamine Scott now owns 513 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $413,700 using the latest closing price.

Akamine Scott, the Chief Legal Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Akamine Scott is holding 513 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -89.69, with -41.03 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.