Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stock Showcases 3.12% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CNP stock has gone down by -0.07%, with a monthly gain of 7.11% and a quarterly surge of 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Centerpoint Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for CNP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is above average at 22.83x. The 36-month beta value for CNP is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNP is $30.27, which is $1.5 above than the current price. The public float for CNP is 629.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of CNP on December 11, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

CNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 28.76, but the company has seen a -0.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that We have narrowed our search to five low-beta utility stocks that are regular dividend payers. These are: AWK, VST, OGE, SRE, CNP.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $29 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNP Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.00. In addition, Centerpoint Energy Inc. saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Foster Christopher A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $28.10 back on Nov 29. After this action, Foster Christopher A now owns 147,693 shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc., valued at $140,496 using the latest closing price.

LESAR DAVID J, the CEO of Centerpoint Energy Inc., purchase 37,000 shares at $27.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that LESAR DAVID J is holding 37,000 shares at $1,003,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerpoint Energy Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 8.78, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Based on Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 173.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.48. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.