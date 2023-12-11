Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is above average at 39.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carrier Global Corp (CARR) is $57.53, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for CARR is 837.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CARR on December 11, 2023 was 4.66M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CARR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has jumped by 4.50 compared to previous close of 52.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-08 that Vimal Kapur, Honeywell CEO explains why the deal to buy Carrier adds to Honeywell’s focus on automation and outlines his priorities as CEO.

CARR’s Market Performance

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has experienced a 3.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.48% rise in the past month, and a -6.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for CARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.37% for CARR’s stock, with a 11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.70. In addition, Carrier Global Corp saw 33.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 164,450 shares at the price of $59.25 back on Jul 31. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corp, valued at $9,743,763 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corp, sale 33,000 shares at $59.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 6,747 shares at $1,953,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corp stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 4.62 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corp (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.