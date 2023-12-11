Cano Health Inc (CANO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) has plunged by -20.46 when compared to previous closing price of 10.80, but the company has seen a 14.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-17 that Cano Health Inc’s cash flow challenges appear ‘daunting’ as the primary care provider’s recent quarterly losses swelled, according to UBS analysts. In an update to clients, they downgraded Cano Health stock from ‘Neutral’ to a ‘Sell’, while slashing its price target to $3.75 per share from $12 previously, as the analysts believe elevated third-party medical expenses will have a sustained negative effect on the company’s already challenged liquidity position.

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CANO is at 0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CANO is $6.88, which is -$1.71 below the current market price. The public float for CANO is 2.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 34.35% of that float. The average trading volume for CANO on December 11, 2023 was 193.96K shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO stock saw a decrease of 14.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -76.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.62% for Cano Health Inc (CANO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for CANO’s stock, with a -90.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CANO Trading at -37.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.20%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Cano Health Inc saw -93.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Camerlinck Robert, who sale 30,646 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, Camerlinck Robert now owns 26,958,642 shares of Cano Health Inc, valued at $23,453 using the latest closing price.

Aguilar Richard, the Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health Inc, sale 400,000 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Aguilar Richard is holding 1,213,984 shares at $525,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -406.31, with -33.91 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cano Health Inc (CANO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.