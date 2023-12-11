Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has seen a -10.69% decrease in the past week, with a -18.39% drop in the past month, and a -24.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for CAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.07% for CAN stock, with a simple moving average of -37.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) by analysts is $30.40, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 149.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.27% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CAN was 3.04M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.74 in relation to its previous close of 1.46. However, the company has experienced a -10.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Clark Soucy – IR Director Nangeng Zhang – Chairman and CEO James Jin Cheng – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Pipes – B. Riley Securities Michael Donovan – H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at -19.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6260. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw -31.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc ADR stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value -63.99, with -54.01 for asset returns.

Based on Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.61. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.