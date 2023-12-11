Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CCJ stock has gone down by -1.91%, with a monthly gain of 6.77% and a quarterly surge of 18.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Cameco Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for CCJ’s stock, with a 35.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cameco Corp. (CCJ) is $50.29, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on December 11, 2023 was 5.29M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 45.09. However, the company has seen a -1.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Cameco is a leading supplier of uranium worldwide and has now diversified across the whole nuclear fuel cycle with its Westinghouse’s acquisition. The current valuation is pricing in a very optimistic scenario. Because of the hedges put in place to meet its forward obligations, Cameco’s earnings have limited upside to higher uranium prices over the next 3 years.

CCJ Trading at 9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.86. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 98.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.