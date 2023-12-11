Broadcom Inc (AVGO): A Technical Analysis

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is $1055.87, which is $111.57 above the current market price. The public float for AVGO is 456.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVGO on December 11, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

AVGO) stock’s latest price update

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s stock price has soared by 2.39 in relation to previous closing price of 922.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that As 2024 unfolds, the spotlight falls on identifying the next trillion-dollar stocks. This elite club, currently consisting of six corporate giants at this time, symbolizes financial might, market influence, and innovative prowess.

AVGO’s Market Performance

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has experienced a 1.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.64% rise in the past month, and a 9.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for AVGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.52% for AVGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.97% for the last 200 days.

AVGO Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $950.92. In addition, Broadcom Inc saw 68.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from You Harry L., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $858.96 back on Sep 15. After this action, You Harry L. now owns 3,510 shares of Broadcom Inc, valued at $858,958 using the latest closing price.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the Director of Broadcom Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $855.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W is holding 9,123 shares at $1,283,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc stands at +34.62. The total capital return value is set at 22.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 60.31, with 19.28 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 176.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.77. Total debt to assets is 54.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.