British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s (BTI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BTI stock has gone down by -9.08%, with a monthly decline of -5.97% and a quarterly plunge of -12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for British American Tobacco Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.24% for BTI’s stock, with a -12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Right Now?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BTI is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTI is $47.67, which is $18.54 above the current market price. The public float for BTI is 2.23B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for BTI on December 11, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

BTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 29.38, but the company has seen a -9.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI ) 2023 Full Year Pre-Close Trading Update December 6, 2023 3:30 AM ET Company Participants Tadeu Marroco – CEO Javed Iqbal – Interim CFO Victoria Buxton – Head of IR Conference Call Participants Jacob de Klerk – Redburn Atlantic Owen Bennett – Jefferies Rey Wium – SBG Securities James Edward Jones – RBC Gaurav Jain – Barclays Jonathan Leinster – Société Générale Simon Hales – Citigroup Operator Hello, and welcome to the BAT 2023 Second Half Pre-Close Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTI Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI fell by -9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.32. In addition, British American Tobacco Plc ADR saw -27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+70.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 11.51, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.02. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.