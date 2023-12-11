BP plc ADR (BP): A Technical Analysis

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BP plc ADR (BP) is $45.53, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BP on December 11, 2023 was 9.28M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) has jumped by 1.76 compared to previous close of 34.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that If you think now is a bad time to consider adding oil stocks to your portfolio, think again. Sure, oil is currently in a downswing.

BP’s Market Performance

BP’s stock has fallen by -1.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.15% and a quarterly drop of -8.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for BP plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for BP’s stock, with a -5.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BP Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.58. In addition, BP plc ADR saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP plc ADR stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 39.31, with 9.11 for asset returns.

Based on BP plc ADR (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BP plc ADR (BP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.