Boeing Co. (BA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BA is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BA is $253.20, which is $8.5 above the current price. The public float for BA is 604.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BA on December 11, 2023 was 5.48M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.11 in comparison to its previous close of 237.33, however, the company has experienced a 4.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that Boeing lost $1.6 billion last quarter — and that’s the good news. In the four years since it delivered its first KC-46 refueling tanker, losses from that single program have exceeded $7 billion.

BA’s Market Performance

Boeing Co. (BA) has seen a 4.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.56% gain in the past month and a 15.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for BA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.84% for BA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $265 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BA Trading at 22.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.37. In addition, Boeing Co. saw 28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boeing Co. (BA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.