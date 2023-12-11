Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.97 in comparison to its previous close of 3.35, however, the company has experienced a 24.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Here is how Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) by analysts is $4.47, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.38% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BTBT was 3.82M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has seen a 24.56% increase in the past week, with a 69.05% rise in the past month, and a 70.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.22% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.13% for BTBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 55.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +69.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +24.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 491.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.