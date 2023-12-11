BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTAI is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTAI is $10.80, which is $7.63 above the current price. The public float for BTAI is 20.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTAI on December 11, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI)’s stock price has decreased by -9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 3.50. However, the company has seen a -18.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-24 that There are many ways to approach penny stocks, but one that has gained popularity in recent years focuses on stocks in this category that are prime candidates for a “short squeeze.” A typical short squeeze candidate has a high level of short interest, or percentage of outstanding float sold short.

BTAI’s Market Performance

BTAI’s stock has fallen by -18.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.97% and a quarterly drop of -9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.38% for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.53% for BTAI stock, with a simple moving average of -74.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $4 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTAI Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -32.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -18.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc saw -85.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Mehta Vimal, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $20.18 back on Jun 16. After this action, Mehta Vimal now owns 39,903 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, valued at $605,501 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Vimal, the CEO and President of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $21.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Mehta Vimal is holding 39,903 shares at $646,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42242.93 for the present operating margin

+7.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stands at -44201.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.27. Equity return is now at value -489.95, with -122.57 for asset returns.

Based on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 122.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.11. Total debt to assets is 45.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.