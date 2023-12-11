Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ: BMEA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -32.21 compared to its previous closing price of 16.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -42.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-07 that BMF-219 is an investigational novel covalent menin inhibitor developed to regenerate insulin-producing beta cells with the aim to cure diabetes

Is It Worth Investing in Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ: BMEA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BMEA is also noteworthy at -0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BMEA is $48.38, which is $36.93 above than the current price. The public float for BMEA is 29.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.46% of that float. The average trading volume of BMEA on December 11, 2023 was 873.71K shares.

BMEA’s Market Performance

The stock of Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA) has seen a -42.17% decrease in the past week, with a 33.29% rise in the past month, and a -22.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.82% for BMEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.05% for BMEA’s stock, with a -43.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMEA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BMEA by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BMEA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMEA Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.19%, as shares surge +34.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMEA fell by -42.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Biomea Fusion Inc saw 35.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMEA starting from A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $34.56 back on Jun 01. After this action, A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. now owns 3,500,000 shares of Biomea Fusion Inc, valued at $1,728,165 using the latest closing price.

A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the 10% Owner of Biomea Fusion Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $33.81 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is holding 3,550,000 shares at $2,535,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMEA

The total capital return value is set at -57.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.19. Equity return is now at value -65.21, with -58.19 for asset returns.

Based on Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.