Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BILI is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) is $119.09, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for BILI is 323.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On December 11, 2023, BILI’s average trading volume was 5.14M shares.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI)’s stock price has soared by 2.60 in relation to previous closing price of 11.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-29 that Bilibili’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell sharply after the Chinese video-sharing platform reported a third-quarter net loss that was steeper than analysts expected.

BILI’s Market Performance

BILI’s stock has risen by 6.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.80% and a quarterly drop of -13.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Bilibili Inc ADR . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.18% for BILI’s stock, with a -26.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.20 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILI Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, Bilibili Inc ADR saw -48.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc ADR stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -31.85, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.50. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.