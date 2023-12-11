AXT Inc (AXTI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXTI is 1.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AXT Inc (AXTI) is $4.13, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for AXTI is 40.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On December 11, 2023, AXTI’s average trading volume was 172.60K shares.

AXTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) has increased by 13.66 when compared to last closing price of 2.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that With the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) running well above the equities benchmark index this year, it’s clear that the innovation space is humming strongly, which subsequently yields a case for de-risked tech stocks. Stated differently, these securities represent compelling enterprises that just haven’t enjoyed the success of other technology entities.

AXTI’s Market Performance

AXT Inc (AXTI) has experienced a 15.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.95% rise in the past month, and a -3.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for AXTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.75% for AXTI stock, with a simple moving average of -20.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXTI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXTI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTI Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTI rose by +15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, AXT Inc saw -46.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTI starting from CHEN JESSE, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Feb 28. After this action, CHEN JESSE now owns 107,520 shares of AXT Inc, valued at $33,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for AXT Inc stands at +11.20. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.25. Equity return is now at value -6.13, with -3.67 for asset returns.

Based on AXT Inc (AXTI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.07. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AXT Inc (AXTI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.